Departamento di Asuntonan Economico, Comercio y Industria y su unidad Exprodesk, ta organisa ‘Export Week 2022: Conquering New Horizons’. E Export Week aki lo tuma luga dialuna 27 di juni y lo termina diabierna 1 di juli na Departamento di Asuntonan Eocnomico, Comercio y Industria (L.G. Smith Boulevard #160 Sun Plaza Building 2nd Floor), ful e siman di 9’or di mainta pa 12’or di merdia. Participacion ta gratis y e idioma lo ta Papiamento y Ingles. Pa por participa mester registra na: https://cutt.ly/ExportWeek2022

Export Week 2022: ‘Conquering New Horizons’

Export Week 2022 ta organisa pa tur entrepreneur y comerciante local. Durante e Export Week, participantenan lo ricibi informacion tocante ‘E-commerce latest trends’, pagonan digital, logistica, ‘blockchain’, ‘cryptocurrencies’, ‘crypto wallets’ y ‘non-fungible token (NFT)’. E siman lo inicia cu informacion tocante di e parti mas tradicional cu ta E-commerce, ‘digital marketing’, ‘content creation’ y ‘public relations’. Despues lo trata topiconan tambe manera ‘ePayments- Multi-Channel Payment Processing’, ‘circular economy’, ‘doing business with the USA, Asia and the Caribbean’, ‘the future of digital payments’, ‘loyalty programs with crypto based possibility’, ‘digital goods/NFTs’. Finalmente e siman lo termina cu un tayer na unda tur participante ta haya e oportunidad unico di por bin cu nan laptop y crea nan propio ‘wallet’, bay cas cu ‘cryptocurrency’ y crea ademas nan mesun ‘non-fungible token (NFT)’.

Oradornan local y internacional

Lo tin dos export coach local, Sra. Lay Hing de Kort di Cornerstone Economics y Sr. Frits Isreal di Doc Opleidingen y varios oradornan local kende ta Sra. Susana Maduro di Suzy Maduro Consultancy, Sra. Vanessa Hollander di Press Play, Sr. Jorge Zarraga di JZ Marketing & Communications, Sr. Rendell de Kort di Cornerstone Economics y Sr. Bruce Harms di Full Stack Vision Foundation. Oradornan internacional lo ta Sr. Luis Santine y Sr. David B. Levy Maduro di CX Pay, Sra. Michelle Low Chew Tung di INVENI Business & Technology LTD, Sr. Nicolas Perez-Cubas di City of Doral y Sr. Vincent van Rutten di Sentoo.

Pa mas informacion over di Export Week 2022: ‘Conquering New Horizons’, por tuma contacto cu Sra. Sharon Meijer via: [email protected]