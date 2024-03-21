Departamento di Asuntonan Economico, Comercio y Industria y su unidad Exprodesk, segun maneho economico di Minister di Economia, Comunicacion y Desaroyo Sostenibel, sr. Geoffrey Wever, ta organisa den colaboracion cu Full Stack Vision FND e proyecto ‘Arubaverse 2.0’ na San Nicolas. E proyecto tawata tin varios tayer/ meetups mensualmente y lo termina na maart 2024. E ultimo meetup na San Nicolas pa aña 2024, lo tuma luga diaranson 27 di maart na The Hub at San Nicolas (B. v/d Veen Zeppenfeldstraat 70-72), di 6:30pm pa 8:00pm. Participacion ta gratis y e idioma lo ta Papiamento y Ingles. Pa por participa mester registra na: https://bit.ly/arubaverse



Proyecto ‘Arubaverse 2.0’E proyecto ‘Arubaverse 2.0’ ta consisti di diferente tayer cu e meta pa informa tur participante riba e ultimo avancenan tecnologico manera ‘blockchain’, e futuro di e pagonan digital, bienes digital/NFT, Inteligencia Artificial y mucho mas! Pa e motibo aki, nos kier a invita tur entrepreneur y comerciante local pa nos ultimo tayer titula ‘Deep Learning is Rubbish – Innovation that Challenges the Status Quo’, cu PHD Candidate in AI, Sport Science & Healthcare, sr. Francis Laclé lo presenta. Durante henter e proyecto ta pidi tur participante pa bin cu nan laptop pa asina experiencia pa nan mes den un forma practico con pa aplica inmediatamente tur loke nan a siña.

Tayer ‘Deep Learning is Rubbish – Innovation that Challenges the Status Quo’

E tayer aki ta diseña pa tur persona cu ta interesa den genera ideanan nobo y forma parti di e combersacion transformador di e mundo dinamico di Inteligencia Artificial. Den e tayer aki lo trata e siguiente topiconan:

‘Take a peek under the hood to understand the inner workings of Deep Learning’;

‘Get an overview of its (future) utility and limitations’;

‘Carefully consider if, when, and how it can be applied to your business in Aruba.’

Pa mas informacion over di e proyecto ‘Arubaverse 2.0’, por tuma contacto cu sra. Sharon Meijer via: [email protected]