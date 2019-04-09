Endy Croes ta responde atakenan di un periodista

Sr Endy Croes, diamars media durante noticia cerca Juancho Werleman a reacciona risa SPEED cu henter siman ta menciona cu nomber unda cu e ta mensensmokkel etc trece hende di afo laganan ilegal na Aruba pa Softball.
Endy Croes contestando periodista y politico cu ta atacando su persona pa trafico persona ilegal pa cu deporte.
Sr Endy Croes durante entrevista a duna di conoce cu berdad e ta encarga cu Softball bond, y nan ta trece teamnan internacional pa hunga na Aruba, y na 2017 a trece un grupo pero 4 pa 5 hende a keda atras y esei nan ta liga nan mes haci sensacion politico cu e lo a laga ilegal atras, maske cu na ultimo Endy a bin haya sa cu algun hende no a bay bek nan pais, y nan ta atendiendo esaki y nan no ta core pa nan responsabilidad y ta buscando e personanan pa nan bay bek nan pais.