E fenomeno di taxi pirata ta caba cu e taxista

E preocupacion mas grandi pa tur taxista ta e tema di taxi pirata cu ta mata e trahador cu tin taxi como su trabou. Si mira nos leynan e no ta yuda autoridad tuma accion contra esaki segun Sr. Ronny Gomes ta splica.

E competencia di taxi pirata ta uno inhusto. Den e mundo di transporte no ta cierto hendenan so ta haci;e, pero ta hopi hende ta haci esaki. Hendenan cu ta traha den restaurant, den hotel. Segun Sr. Gomes te hasta turista ta haci uzo di esakinan.

Durante un evento grandi, bo ta haya cu e mesun organisadornan ta zorg pa transporte di e publico, mescos ta ora cu ATA organisa un conferencia. Nan mes ta bin cu e van di ATA y bay cu mayoria di e publico.

Si bo wak un taxi pirata, ta dificil pa un polis gar’e ya pa ora nan yega ya e taxi pirata a bay caba. Esaki ta un situacion hopi serio. No solamente pa e taxinan, pero tambe pa e autobus. Esunnan cu ta den e mundo di transporte, ta haya esaki un competencia inhusto. Tur cos a bira free for all y ta birando di mas.

E dolor mas grandi cu e taxistanan ta pasa aden ta mirando e abusoann cu ta sosode. For di tempo cu e taxistanan a hayanan den situacion, unda cu nan por a transporta mas hende, awo el a bira 5, ta haya hende ta abusa. Restaurantnan cu ta habri, cu no ta wak cu tin suficiente cliente, cu ta wak cu su producto no ta bende bon ta bin cu su mesun transporte pa trece cliente pa e restaurant. Esey ta e preocupacion mas grandi. Ademas di locual nan ta bringando pe caba.

Tur biaha cu tin eleccion, e fanatico cu ta bin ariba mesa ta esun cu tin vergunning. Semper nan ta wordo priminti, cu no ta duna mas pero toch ta haci esey toch. Sea ta un hende cu ta wordo favorece of no. Pero toch nan ta contento den cierto forma, cu nan a haya nan derecho bek. E puntonan cu nan ta bay haya, nan mester warda ariba dje.

Taxi no ta facil, cu e trabao ta algo facil. Esunnan cu ta trah’e sa masha bon kico ta e dolornan cu nan ta pasa den dje y cu nan no ta wordo proteha, segun Sr. Ronny Gomes.