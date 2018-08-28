DVG cu algun conseho pa e temporada di calor aki

Aruba actualmente ta pasando den temporada di calor. Sra. Jurette Croes cu algun conseho pa e temporada di calor aki.
Sra. Croes ta mustra cu enberdad durante e temporada di horcan, cu ta mas calor cu nunca, pa vooral pe hendenan grandi cu ta den Casnan di Anciano, of e hendenan grandi cu ta na cas, ta pidi hopi cautela. Dunanan likidonan pa bebe, preferiblemente awa y nada cayente, cu tin cafeina. Esaki por causa deshidratacion. Refrescanan frecuentemente, cu;n serbete rond di nan curpa cu awa frieu. Esaki ta pa baha e temperatura di curpa.
Tambe pa purba mantene nan den airco. Si no tin airco pero ta fan so, tene cuenta cu e fan ta distribui e mesun aire cayente. Habri cas, pa asina e aire por pasa bay y reduci e aire cayente.
Pa muchanan cu ta na scol, cu no tin airco, docentenan laga e muchanan aki bebe awa mas frecuente, pa asina evita cu nan ta deshidrata, cu nan por haya un heatstroke, of dolor di cabes y/o presion halto, segun Sra. Jurette Croes, di Salubridad Publico (DVG).