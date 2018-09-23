Dr. Edward Cheung cu mensahe pa Kiwanis Club Aruba

Dr. Edward Cheung, principal Engineer na NASA Kennedy Space Center, pa Kiwanis Club of Aruba, directamente for di e Space Station Processing Facility.
Dr Edward Cheung Principal Engineer at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center message to all students of Aruba, especially the exceptional students of Colegio San Nicolas; “Do your best, study hard because with that you can accomplish your dreams” 🚀 💫
Posted by Kiwanis Club of Aruba on Saturday, September 22, 2018
Den un video Dr. Cheung a felicita e recipientenan di e Oscar Antonette Award. El a sigui bisa cu e tabata un studiante tambe na Colegio San Nicolas.
El a pidi pa e studiantenan studia duro, pasobra cu pa medio di estudio, tur soño por bira realidad.