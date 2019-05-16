Diaranson mainta a otorga na miembronan di e team di Directie Natuur en Milieu (DNM), nan Landsbesluit pa loke ta “toezichthouding” riba diferente ley cu DNM ta traha cu ne!
E paso aki ta importante pasobra:
Pa hopi aña DNM a keda cu 1 toezichthouder solamente cual a hacie hopi dificil pa controla y supervisa den diferente momento, awor e grupo ta bira 5 pues nan lo por funciona den forma mas eficiente na bienestar di naturalesa y medio ambiente!
Departamento di Naturalesa y Medio Ambiente awor por ta mas activo cu diferente control
