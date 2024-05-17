President di AVB Randolf Laclé, Secretario General Dyane Wiersma y miembro di directiva Raymbert Bikker ta actualmente na Bangkok, Thailand, cumpliendo cu AVB su deber di atende Congreso di FiFA.
Ta importante pa clarifica cu e biahe aki ta completamente financia door di FIFA pa tur nan pais miembronan por atende y asina nos delegadonan por cumpli cu nan deber di representa Aruba riba e tarima internacional di futbol. Esaki kiermen cu e no tin yun costo adicional pa AVB mes.
Un total di 211 pais presente pa asina atende e congreso aki.
E congreso su invitacion tawata tin naturalmente su punto nan di agenda y mas importante tawata e votacion pa FIFA Woman’s World Cup 2027 pa asina wak cua pais lo host esaki.
Durante e bishita na Thailand tawata un wega di futbol caminda Secretario General Dyane Wiersma y miembro di directiva Raymbert Bikker a wordo selecta pa asina hunga cu e team di Concacaf y hunga contra legends nan hunga manera Luis Figo, Wesley Sneijder , Tiago Mendez, Samuel Eto , Javier Zanetti y mucho mas legends cu tawata presente.
Durante congreso nos di AVB a reuni cu FIFA pa asina discuti topico nan interesante cu sigur nos por anuncia den futuro.