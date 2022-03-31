Dia 9 di februari e Minister di eseñansa a manda un carta pa tur e schoolbesturen, caminda a otorga e peticion pa duna e muchanan den examenklas un extra “herkansingsmogelijkheid” mirando tur concequencianan di Covid-19.

Cu excepcion di Colegio Arubano (CA) tur otro scol, mavo, havo y VWO (DPS, SKOA, SPCOA, SAA en Stichting Onderwijs Combina) na Aruba a honra esaki y a duna nan muchanan un extra herkansingsmogelijkheid. Colegio Nigel Matthew (San Nicolas) a te hasta ofrece su alumnonan 2 extra herkansingsmogelijkheid.

E decicion aki a wordo tuma door di e schoolleiding y e docentenraad, mientras si wak e landbesluit eindexamen artikel 21a, ta para “de verantwoordelijkheid en het besluit voor een extra herkansingmogelijkheid ligt bij het bevoegd gezag en niet bij de schoolleiding.

E bevoegd gezag ta SVOA, pero a tuma e decicion sin cu SVOA tawata na altura.

Compara cu tur e otro scolnan, e periodo di herkansing pa SE-1 cu SE-2 na CA te despues di SE-3. Esaki ta significa cu e herkansingen mester ta cla y traha caba pa e herkansingsperiode cu ta bin. Pues e unico trabou cu lo bin acerca ta e corigimento di e herkansingen, pero esaki ta den e beneficio di e muchanan.

E aña escolar anterior si CA a ofrece su alumnonan den examenklas e oportunidad aki.

Mientras cu ta e muchanan di e aña escolar aki ta esnan cu a sufri mas di e concequencianan di Covid-19. Door cu e muchanan di e aña ecolar aki a haya les online mas largo den nan voorexamenklassen (H3+H4/V4+V5), caminda ya caba ta cuminsa cu e examenstof pa (H5/V6). Dus nan ta drenta nan examenklas cu un retraso mas grandi! Asina por ehempel den V4, tin vak no a logra pa rond af tur cos door di e lesnan online. Esaki a wordo hala pa V5, cu consecuencia cu e stof di V5 cu nan no a caba a wordo hala pa V6. Dus nan ta drenta V6 cu un retraso mas grandi (por ehempel wiskunde-B).

Si wak e herkansingsrooster di aña pasa lo mester dos dia so extra pa duna e muchanan e oportunidad aki. CA ta bisa cu esaki ta causa lesuitval pero ora nan a welga 3 dia na Januari den SE-week pa baha e bestuur, no a wak e lesnan como un prioridad. E interes di e muchanan no a wordo tuma den consideracion.

Otro cu esey ta cu casi tur e vakanan, cu excepcion di e idiomanan ta cla caba cu e examenstof, pues ta practica e muchanan tin cu practica awor pa e examen, cu por pasa independiente.

Despues cu CA a wordo acerca door di entro otro mayornan, a bay haci un investigacion con malo e extra herkansing di aña escolar pasa a wordo traha, pa prueba pakico e muchanan di e aña escolar aki no merece un extra oportunidad. Lubidando cu esaki nan ta otro muchanan compara cu aña pasa y ta bay pa e oportunidad cu ta wordo brinda y cu cada mucha cu si logra subi su cifra ta un mucha mas! Y pa un investigacion den enseñansa ta confiabel lo mester investiga por lo menos 3 aña escolar tras di otro!

E herkansingen pa SE-1 ta cuminsa diahuebs y diabierna, dialuna ta sigui cu herkansingen pa SE-2. Claro e tempo ta corto, pero kisas nan por haci mescos cu hopi school na Aruba a haci y ofrece tur mucha un oportunidad extra pa SE-2, den e siman cu ta bin. Sigur hopi mucha cu lo mester di esaki lo tuma esaki man habri. Asina por Brinda tur mucha di Aruba e mes un oportunidad.

Artikel 3 van het kinderrechtenverdrag, die gaat over het belang van het kind. Het stelt dat bij alle maatregelen betreffende kinderen, het belang van het kind altijd in alle beslissingen een eerste overweging moet vormen.

