Master Clifford Rasmijn di Brazil Taekwondo Stichting a cuminsa prepara pa Ultimate Taekwondo Cup cu ta e ultimo cualificacion pa Best of the Best 2024. E miho bringado ta haña un premio patrocina pa Ultimate Landscaping N.V. y lo participa den Best of the Best 2024. E coachnan tin e tarea di stimula nan atletanan pa bringa pa e premio di miho bringado di e evento.



Ultimate Landscaping N.V. tin hopi aña ta patrocina Brazil Taekwondo Stichting pa organisa Ultimate Taekwondo Cup.Ultimate Landscaping N.V. y Master Clifford Rasmijn a yega na otro pa Ultimate Taekwondo Cup ta mas grandi.E scolnan di Taekwondo por cuminsa enfoca ariba Ultimate Taekwondo Cup, pasobra e ta nan ultimo oportunidad pa wordo selecta y forma un team pa representa Aruba contra di tur e Paisnan Internacional cu ta bay bin Aruba pa forma parti di Best of the Best 2024.