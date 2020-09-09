Ciudadano cu carta habri pa DVG relaciona cu varios punto

Na nos redaccion a yega un carta anonimo di un ciudadano y kier a trece e siguiente preocupacion y alaves haci pregunta na DVG>

Mi ta mandando e email anonimo aki pa duna mi experencia na e test center di hospital/DVG. Mi ta spera por bin cu claridad riba par di e puntonan aki bou.

Test Center

Mi mester bisa cu mi a keda hopi desapunta cu e proceduranan di e test center.

Ora di drenta e security na entrada mes no tin un mask bisti. (Ta su problema, mi sa pero.. serio? Esaki ta na e test center di DVG mes.)

Ta para auto riba un parking lot dimas chikito, auto ta pasa entre hende cu ta para den e rij pa test. Constant mester hala pa auto pasa.

Rij di hende ta forma masha lihe y un security (di edad grandi – risico groep) ta bin hala hende pa para 2m di otro? (Ta rekeri di negoshinan pa pone sticker pa distancia social pero pa e mesun test center no tin nada?)

Despues cu bo info ta wordo “verifica” bou di e tent:

Ta bai haci e test den un trailer hopi chikito cu dos/tres hende pareu.

No ta bon ventila mes.

E persona banda di bo ta tosa y niester door di e test. (Si bo no tawata tin e virus caba.. awo si bo tin e)

Tur hende ta usa mesun stoel. Esaki no ta wordo disinfecta prome cu bo drenta. (Dicon no por hacie style di drive thru?)

Ariba di tur e punto nan menciona…. Niun caminda tin hand sanitizer of alcohol pa usa.

Mi mester bisa cu tur restaurant y hotel tin miho proceduranan compara cu e test center di DVG mes. Si DVG di berdad ta preocupa cu e cantidad di casonan na Aruba nan mester wak prome kico ta pasando den nan mesun test center.

Paso si esaki tawata un negoshi esaki lo a wordo sera dibiaha! Mi mesun compania a pasa e control di DVG y e ta hopi estricto cu ta na su luga. Pero no por ta asina cu no ta controla e mesun test center di DVG – cu ta haya mas bishita cu mayoria di negoshinan e dianan aki – miles di personan pa siman ta drenta y sali.

Tin 300-400 test pa dia ta wordo haci mayoria ta sali negativo. Pero cu loke mi mes a experencia mi ta 100% sigur cu tin persona cu lo pega cu e virus na e test center mes.

No tuma mi palabra.. please pasa na e test center di hospital y wak pa boso mes.

Mester haci e pregunta na DVG dicon nan no ta cumpli cu nan mesun protocol y cuanto caso tin cu a sali positivo despues cu a test negativo na prome instante.

Un email similar a wordo manda siman pasa pa cumpli@crisis.aw pero niun contesta y niun investigacion.

Ta di spera cu e ciudadano aki por haya un contesta for di esnan concerni relaciona cu e informacion cu el a trece dilanti.

