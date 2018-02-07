Ceque College MAVO a eligi su Reina

Recientemente Ceque College Mavo a tene su eleccion di Reina. Na e evento aki a participa e siguiente candidatanan Elvira Terrones (1A), Rushelly Galan (1C), Maria Piternella (2B) Lunah Hurkmans (2C) y Noelia Orman di klas (3c). Cada un di e representantenan a presenta un bunita speech y show den nan trahe recicla. Aki nan nos miembronan di hurado cu a consisti di: Stephanie Camacho (ArubaBank), Celine Shipley (1st runner up Miss Youth), Candy Maduro (Sra. Carnaval 2016), Marigin Rafael (prome reina di Ceque College na 2013), Melissa Silberie(Marketing Manager di Office Systems Aruba) y e presidente di hurado tawata Emma ten Houten (Docente Biologie na Ceque) cu tawatin e tarea dificil y a tuma tempo liber di nan rutina diario pa tawata presente na nos evento. Despues di basta deliberacion nos resultado final tawata lo siguiente: Maria Piternella – Reina Hubenil di Ceque College Mavo, cu a bay tambe cu e premio di Best costume, Best show y Best speech. Nos Prome finalista tawata Lunah Hurkmans.

Nos ta duna un danki na tur nos sponsornan cu sin nan, e evento aki no lo tawata posibel. Nos sponsornan tawata ta : Patrick Sound, Aruba Bank N.V. , Elite, Evolution Aruba, Wema, Romar Trading, Sams Aruba, Lings Restaurant, Paradera Party Center, Office Systems Aruba y Paleis Hindu.

Un danki special tambe na nos MC Lyonel Dirksz, Innovatieteam, Eugene Maduro, colegas y famia di Ceque College Mavo cu a contrubui na nos evento.

Riba e potretnan por aprecia e ambiente y e creatividad di nos alumnonan.

