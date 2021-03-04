Centro di bario Brazil ta un centro hopi grandi cu espacio amplio pa organisa diferente actividad

Por ehempel fiesta di hacimento di aña pa mucha. Hunga wega pafo den aire liber manera Mens Erger Je Niet familiar, Basketball, Volleyball, Ping Pong. Tur estrictamente limita y bou di control estricto di directiva di C.B.B, manteniendo asina e reglanan di DVG y KPA.
Recientemente tabata Fundacion Educador Consciente Aruba (FECA) cu a organisa nan tayer: SIÑA BO YIU RESPET. E tayer tabata pa yuda mayornan, con por papia cu nan yiunan pa sigui instruccionnan y cumpli cu por-ehempel nan tareanan. Siňa e yiu respet y tambe wordo respeta’.
Centro di Bario Brazil ta un centro hopi grandi y tin espacio grandi pa organisa diferente tipo di tayer. Pero tambe pa famianan cu kier organisa nan encuentronan familiar.
Pa mas informacion por tuma contacto cu Sra.Inki na 5934453, Sra. Tricia 7321875 of Mark na 7403137.