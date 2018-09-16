Casi a pone dos pitbull drumi cu a yega Seroe Patrishi ataca hende y bestianan

Diasabra atardi habitantenan di Seroe Patrishi a hayanan ta cera nan mes den cas ora cu dos pitbull brabo a yega y cuminsa ataca hendenan y hasta bestianan den cura di cas di hende. Nan a yama polis di biaha y patruya a yega, manera polis a yega te hasta e oficialnan e cacho a ataca y e polis pa scapa su mes di keda mordi lo mester a los un tiro.

Video:

16 Sept 2018: Pitbull ataca persona Seroe Patrishi Dos pitbull los tabata ataca hende y bestianan na Seroe Patrishi Posted by MasNoticia.com on Sunday, September 16, 2018

Habitantenan di Seroe Patrishi a informa autoridad nan no sa di kende e cachonan ta, nan tabata basta brabo y hendenan cu cana na pia nan ta atacanan y hasta cachonan den cura di cas nan a ataca. Polis no tabata sa kende e doño ta pasobra ey banda ningun hende no ta nan doño. Despues di rato a presenta un homber cu a reconoce e cachonan y sa di kende nan ta, y a cana cu nan bay te na e cas y na caminda Polis a topa cu e doño. Polis a bay te na e cas pa asina tuma dato y hala atencion di e doño y a haya un multa debi cu peligrosnan aki tabata riba caya y a ataca hende, bestia y te hasta e oficialnan.

Comments

comments