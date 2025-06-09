E Campeonato Arubano Open Water 2025 a conclui na Surfside / Nikki Beach, marcando un celebracion triunfante di atletismo y spirito comunitario. Landadornan di henter Aruba a competi den distancianan cu ta varia den distancianan di 1K, 3K, 5K y 10K, batayando pa titulonan den nan respectivo categorianan di edad y e honor prestigioso di wordo nombra Campeon Oficial di Aruba.

Official Aruba Champions 2025

10K – Male

Bobby Gibson (Giants Aquatics Aruba) – 2:14:49.3

10K – Female

Britta Schwengle (Aruba Dolphins) – 2:14:49.2

The 10K was an absolute thrill! Britta and Bobby led the pack with unwavering determination, pushing each other stroke for stroke to the finish line. In a heart-pounding finale, they crossed almost simultaneously, with Britta clinching the win by just 0.1 seconds. Just take a look at the photo finish — a moment that will be talked about for years to come!

5K – Male

Luis Mario Arends (Giants) – 1:12:28.2

5K – Female

Chloe Nicole Nicolaas (Aruba Dolphins) – 1:26:27.2

3K – Male

Inald Fernandes Perna (Giants Aquatics Aruba) – 39:06.5

3K – Female

Eva Kock (Aruba Dolphins) – 47:14.7

1K – Male

Adrian Vrolijk (Aruba Dolphins) – 17:45.1

1K – Female

Sofia Rikken (Giants) – 19:18.1

Age Group Winners

10K – Male

Bobby Gibson (Giants Aquatics Aruba) – 2:14:49.3

Ethan Cunha (Aruba Dolphins) – 2:23:23.3

10K – Female

Britta Schwengle (Aruba Dolphins) – 2:14:49.2

5K – Male (16–18 years)

Luis Mario Arends (Giants Aquatics Aruba) – 1:12:28.2

Tyler Richards (Stingray Swimming Team) – 1:26:18.7

5K – Male (19+ years)

Rene de Boer (Aruba) – 1:32:16.6

Giovanni Gomez (GWT) – 1:47:32.9

5K – Female (14–15 years)

Chloe Nicole Nicolaas (Aruba Dolphins) – 1:26:27.2

5K – Female (19+ years)

Tess de Boer (Aruba) – 1:30:24.5

3K – Male (12–14 years)

Jaythan Winterdal (Aruba Dolphins) – 42:36.9

Ruben Mansur (Giants Aquatics Aruba) – 43:03.6

Leandro Santiesteban (Stingray Swimming) – 44:19.7

3K – Male (15–18 years)

Inald Fernandes Perna (Giants Aquatics Aruba) – 39:06.5

Jayrick Winterdal (Aruba Dolphins) – 41:02.8

Matthew Gobert (Sportsz4u) – 41:02.9

3K – Male (19+ years)

John Oduber (Giants Aquatics Aruba) – 54:24.3

Jorik Julsing (Giants Aquatics Aruba) – 1:04:19.3

Francis Gomez (Unaffiliated) – 1:07:47.4

3K – Female (12–14 years)

Alyssa Ras (Giants Aquatics Aruba) – 47:28.2

Zivah Croes (Aruba Dolphins) – 47:28.5

Vitali Inocencia (Stingray Swimming) – 51:21.4

Not only the 10K had a nail-biter finish. The Girls 12–14 3K category also stunned spectators, with Alyssa Ras and Zivah Croes battling stroke for stroke to the finish line. Alyssa took gold with a time of 47:28.2, beating Zivah by just 0.3 seconds — another heart-pounding finish that showcased the fierce spirit of our young swimmers.

3K – Female (15–18 years)

Eva Kock (Aruba Dolphins) – 47:14.7

Zoe Engelhart (Giants Aquatics Aruba) – 47:51.5

Amy Rachell Webb (Aruba Dolphins) – 56:01.8

3K – Female (19+ years)

Carla Kok (Giants Aquatics Aruba) – 1:04:06.2

1K – Male (8–11 years)

Adrian Vrolijk (Aruba Dolphins) – 17:45.1

1K – Female (8–11 years)

Sofia Rikken (Giants Aquatics Aruba) – 19:18.1

Richmyra Hoen (Stingray Swimming Team) – 19.56.0

Iva Werleman (Stingray Swimming Team) – 20.12.2

A Day to Remember

The event was marked by a vibrant atmosphere, with athletes, fans, and volunteers coming together to celebrate the spirit of open water swimming. The challenging courses tested the endurance and determination of all participants, making every finish a moment of triumph.

Gratitude to Our Community

The Aruba Aquatic Federation extends heartfelt thanks to all athletes for their dedication, to the fans for their unwavering support, and to the volunteers whose efforts made this event possible. Your contributions are the backbone of our open water competitions.

For full race results and more information, visit the blog on www.arubaaquatics.org and on our Facebook and Instagram pages.

Coming up:

Aruba Artistic Swimming National Championships – June 27-29, 2025

Aruba Swimming National Championships – July 3-6, 2025