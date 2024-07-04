Biblioteca hubenil ta ofrece muchanan na Aruba un coleccion grandi di buki pa wak y lesa. Tin buki pa mucha di tur edad. Representantenan di Biblionef na Aruba, Sra. Carla van Eerden y su colega Sandra Postma a entrega otro cargo di buki pa baby y mucha na sra. Michelle Thiel-Roos, hefe di Dept. Catalogo. Sra. Michelle Roos ta hopi contento cu buki nobo. Den cargo tin bukinan pa baby y tambe bukinan pa mucha di 6 pa 8 aña. Un bunita coleccion cu biblioteca por fia su miembronan hoben. Biblioteca ta gradici Biblionef pa trece e bukinan Aruba.
Biblionef ta un instancia cu ta traha rond mundo pa stimula lesamento y laga tur mucha experencia e goso di lesamento. Biblionef ta traha pa mucha cu no tin acceso facil na buki y semper a traha hunto cu biblioteca. Biblionef Aruba ta parti buki na scolnan na Aruba ya pa mas cu 20 aña.
Biblioteca ta ofrece miembrecia gratis pa baby, mucha y hoben bou 18 aña. Esaki ta habri un mundo di buki, storia y informacion, tambe Ebooks y audiobooks. Miles di buki ta warda nan! Ta ofrece espacio pa studia, siña, topa y reuni, computers cu Internet y tambe Free WIFI. Ademas tin espacio pa diferente evento y exposicion. Biblioteca ta habri di dialuna pa diabierna.