Diadomingo atardi habitante di Zeewijk a costata cu tin huma den cas y despues di rato e coriente a bay, ora a bay busca di unda e holo di candela ta bin tabata e breaker di coriente paden tabata saca huma.
E habitante spanta a pidi yudansa di brandweer, un truck a sali for di San Nicolas y presenta di biaha n’e cas. Bomberonan a tuma nota cu no tin candela mas, y a constata cu di berdad e breaker tabatin un problema cu a pega candela. A notifica elmar pa presenta pa haci un control paden y pafo n’e meter principal.