Brazil Taekwondo Stichting ta gradici Lotto pa Deporte pa nan sosten

Best of the Best Taekwondo Challenge a surpasa tur e expectativanan y www.mundotaekwondo.com tabata e promotor Internacional di e evento aki y a haci posibel pa Aruba por a conta cu participacion di Paisnan Internacional. Aruba a wordo bon promovi mundialmente y a logra trece atletanan di taya pa Aruba.

Director di Lotto pa Deporte sr. Di-Estefano Wernet a keda masha satisfecho di por a presencia Paisnan Internacional cu bringadonan di taya cu peleanan di nivel halto.

Di-Estefano Wernet a hiba palabra y a yama bon bini na tur e Paisnan di bishita y a desea tur hende exito. Di-Estefano Wernet a keda sorprendi pa mira e cambio di mainta cu e evento tabata paden pa anochi cu e evento tabata pafo den aire liber