Diasabra Brazil Taekwondo Stichting a organisa e ultimo campeonato Ultimate Taekwondo Cup
prome cu Best of the Best 2025.
Despues di 3 aña Brazil Taekwondo Stichting a logra gana e copa di Best Team.
Ultimate Taekwondo Cup tabata un campeonato cu e participantenan a mustra Taekwondo na un otro nivel
y a bringa cu hopi tecnica pa nan clasifica pa Best of the Best 2025.
Best of the Best 2025 ta bay conta cu 12 Pais Internacional y a haci cu den tur tres campeonato
cu Brazil Taekwondo Stichting a organisa, e atletanan a mustra Taekwondo na un nivel halto.
Hopi atleta cu no sa haña e oportunidad pa biaha Internacional pa bringa, lo haña e oportunidad di bringa contra contrincantenan Internacional aki na Aruba den Best of the Best 2025.
Brazil Taekwondo Stichting ta felicita su Team y Coach Master Jourdé Klaber pa nan logro di Best Team.
Brazil Taekwondo Stichting ta gradici tur miembro di Brazil Taekwondo Stichting pa nan aporte na
Ultimate Taekwondo Cup 2025.