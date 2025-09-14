Diasabra Brazil Taekwondo Stichting a organisa e ultimo campeonato Ultimate Taekwondo Cup

prome cu Best of the Best 2025.

Despues di 3 aña Brazil Taekwondo Stichting a logra gana e copa di Best Team.

Ultimate Taekwondo Cup tabata un campeonato cu e participantenan a mustra Taekwondo na un otro nivel

y a bringa cu hopi tecnica pa nan clasifica pa Best of the Best 2025.

Best of the Best 2025 ta bay conta cu 12 Pais Internacional y a haci cu den tur tres campeonato

cu Brazil Taekwondo Stichting a organisa, e atletanan a mustra Taekwondo na un nivel halto.

Hopi atleta cu no sa haña e oportunidad pa biaha Internacional pa bringa, lo haña e oportunidad di bringa contra contrincantenan Internacional aki na Aruba den Best of the Best 2025.

Brazil Taekwondo Stichting ta felicita su Team y Coach Master Jourdé Klaber pa nan logro di Best Team.

Brazil Taekwondo Stichting ta gradici tur miembro di Brazil Taekwondo Stichting pa nan aporte na

Ultimate Taekwondo Cup 2025.