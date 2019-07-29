Diahuebs ultimo Brazil Taekwondo Stichting a reuni cu su miembronan pa atende cu e plan di Augustus, September y November y a reparti e tarea di tur hende presente.

Mirando cu 4 di e atletanan ta na Europa den pleno training, trabounan mester sigui pa recauda fondo y dia 4 di Augustus tin car wash cu ta net dilanti porta.

Willy Willems ta e pending meester di Brazil Taekwondo Stichting y ta e persona cu ta atende cu tur e fondonan colecta y ta paga tur e gastonan. Willy Willems a trece e plan pa e actividad cu tin dilanti porta y a splica kiko tur lo mester haci pa esaki ta un exito.

Alitia Rosales di Noord Taekwondo Center a trece algun punto tocante coscan cu nos mester atende pa asina tur cos ta cla pa e evento grandi aki.

Carlos Hernandez di www.mundotaekwondo.com ta promove Aruba internacionalmente y a informa cu tur cos ta canando bon pa e Test Event y Best of the Best. E aña aki ta bay ta e prome biaha cu Brazil Taekwondo Stichting ta organisa e Test Event di Best of the Best y Panama y Surinam ta bay ta presente.

Comments

comments