Black and White Food show na Ling & Sons

Ling and Sons IGA Supercenter tin su grandioso Black and White Christmas Food Show Diabierna 15 di December di 6’or di atardi te cu 9’or di anochi na unda e supermercado ta invita henter comunidad di Aruba pa bin Shop i pasa un experiencia unico.

Santa Claus tambe lo hasi un bishita special I lo tin live gaita ta toca: LOS PARANDEROS.

Den henter e supermercado Ling and Sons lo tin tin tasting di su productonan di pasco manera fruit y cheese platters, sausages na carniceria, Ham di pasco, bolonan di pasco y sin lubida e variedad grandi di bebida cu e supermercado tin di ofrece pa e dianan di fiesta.

Tur e specialidadnan presenta durante e food show ta forma tambe parti di e holiday specials di Ling and Sons. Pa por mira tur e holiday specials bishita e facebook page di Ling & Sons.

Tur cliente cu cumpra 200 awg of mas durante e black and white food show mag di spin the wheel I participa pa gana premio durante e anochi aki. I no lubida cu Ling & Sons ta regalando un auto nobo Ford Figo fin di anja. Pa participa simplemente shop I ricibi ticket pa participa cu cada compra di 50 awg of mas. Mas bo shop, mas chens bo tin di gana.

Presente durante e anochi tambe lo ta e Pantene Hairstudio na unca cu un I tur por ricibi un free makeover cumprando dos producto di hair styling di Pantene.

Bo no a hasi bo holiday shopping ainda? No perde e oportunidad di cumpra tur loke bo mester pa disfruta di e dianan di fiesta y pasa Ling and Sons pa hasi bo holiday shopping.

Bin pasa un rato super agradabel, jen di ambiente durante e black and white food show di Ling & Sons.

Pa mas informacion bishita www.lingandsons.com of www.facebook.com/lingandsons