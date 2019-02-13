Biblioteca San Nicolas a muda bek pa su edificio renoba na december. Esaki ta situa na Peter Stuyvesantstraat 16. E edificio a haya bunita murals durante Aruba Art Fair. Empleadonan di biblioteca a drecha e interior pa por brinda un servicio optimal. Ainda tin poco trabounan ta tumando luga pero entrante e siman aki biblioteca San Nicolas ta habri segun su orario regular. Dos anochi biblioteca ta habri te 7or, esta diamars y diahuebs. Otro dianan biblioteca ta habri di 8or pa 5or. Comunidad di San Nicolas, Savaneta y bisindario ta semper bon bini.
Gerente di Biblioteca Nacional Aruba ta invita comunidad di San Nicolas y bisindario pasa bishita biblioteca y haci bon uzo di su servicio. Staf di biblioteca San Nicolas ta cla pa ricibi un y tur. Tur diaranson tin actividad di mucha di 3or pa 4or, esaki ta gratis. Pa tur pregunta por yama # 584 5277.
Biblioteca San Nicolas habri segun orario regular
