Biblioteca Nacional Aruba ta anuncia un otro edicion di su Festival di Buki pa Mucha. Na 2023 e tema ta ‘Mi Buki, Mi Cas’. Tur aña ta scohe un tema nobo pa duna e festival un indole diferente. Na biblioteca nos ta preparando un otro edicion pa por sigui stimula mucha pa lesa buki. E Festival di Buki pa Mucha ta dura un siman y ta tuma lugar den prome siman di November.

Semper ta habri e festival cu un fiesta grandi cu lo tuma lugar diasabra dia 4 di november 2023. Den e siman di 6 pa 10 di november hopi autor tanto di Aruba como for di Hulanda, Corsou, Boneiro y St. Eustatius ta haci nan best pa conta storia den klas y na biblioteca y tambe ilustrador ta duna presentacion ta con nan ta ilustra storia pa mucha. Di e manera aki ta purba di entusiasma muchanan pa lesa mas, lesa hunto y bishita biblioteca mas. Miembrecia di biblioteca a bira gratis na 2023, cu ta un regalo pa tur mucha.

Un grupo grandi di escritor di buki pa mucha ta bishita mas cu sesenta scol. Di Aruba esakinan ta Vanessa Paulina (Escritor y ilustrador), Irmgard Frans (Escritor y ilustrador), Olga Buckley (Autor y poeta), Emerita Emerencia (Escritor, maestra y actriz), Ruthy Vrieswijk (Escritor, poeta y Blogger), Esmeralda Tromp Jacobs (Escritor y contador di storia), Sheila Werleman (Artista visual y ilustrador) y Desiree Correa (Autor y docente). For di Boneiro, Denise de Jongh (Escritor y editor) y Boi Antoin (Investigador y autor) ta join e grupo, Di Colombia autor, poeta y actor Pedro Vargas. Tio Ali (escritor y contador di storia) semper ta forma parti di e festival y Tio Ali ta bini hunto cu Crisen Schorea. Crisen ta autor y poeta. Jeroen Hoogerwerf y Pieter Koolwijk ta bini for di Hulanda pa bishita e muchanan di scol. Misha Spanner (Contado di cuenta) ta participa pa di prome biaha na e festival na Aruba y ta bini for di St. Eustatius. Nan ta bishita scol pa conta storia, papia tocante buki cu mucha y tambe pa stimula mucha pa lesa mas.