Best of the Best Taekwondo Challenge tabata grandi.

Best of the Best Taekwondo Challenge a conta cu participacion di 9 Pais Internacional y a hacie e evento mas grandi di aña 2017.

Aruba por a mira bringadonan di taya bringa un biaha mas mustrando e publico presente cu Aruba ta ariba e bon caminda.

Best of the Best tabata tin 3 referee Internacional mundialmente conoci y a haci cu e paisnan Internacional presente a sinti nan mes ta bringa cu confiansa. Un di e aspectonan cu a hala hopi atencion di nos bishitantenan tabata cu nan a bringa den aire liber y esaki no sa sosode tur dia.

E Colombiano Styven Rutchell a duna un bon bataya contra di Angelo Rodriguez y Jourdé Klabér y a gana ambos den sudden death.

Surinam a bin mas duro cu nunca y a participa cu 15 atleta. Uruguay, Chile y Brazil a participa pa prome biaha na Best of the Best y a bisa caba cu na aña 2018 nan ta bay bin cu mas atleta.

Brazil Taekwondo Stichting ta gradici e pueblo di Aruba cu a bin presencia Aruba su bringadonan cu a haci un diferencia grandi den e mundo di Taekwondo.