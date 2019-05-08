‘Best fighter’ di Gold Coast Taekwondo Cup

Ray Jean Lejuez, Rushineldy Lejuez, Reginald Tromp, Nathan Fradl, Leonard Philips, Alisha van Geene y Esther Coffy a sali best fighter den e Gold Coast Taekwondo Cup.

Alisha van Geene a bira independiente pa un paar di tempo pa asina respira un rato y a hala hopi atencion cerca e refereenan cu a scoge como nan miho bringado infantil. Alisha van Geene kende tabata ausente di e actividadnan di Brazil Taekwondo Stichting a bin cu hopi hamber pa bringa y tabata kier a bringa cu ken cu ta. Asina mes el a enfrenta Ingomar Jacobs pa sigui despues cu William Constant. Alisha van Geene su lombrishi ta dera na Noord Taekwondo Center na e imperio di instructornan manera: Master Melvin Rasmijn, Master Joshmar Wever, Master David Dubero y Grand Master Chaco Cornelio kendenan a siña Alisha van Geene kiko ta Taekwondo.

Ray Jean Lejuez y Rushineldy Lejuez no ta caranan desconoci den Taekwondo y sa haci locual ta di spera di nan ora di bringa. E refereenan a scoge Ray Jean Lejuez best male fighter infantil y Rushineldy Lejuez best female fighter cadet. E refereenan internacional cu a referee e di 10 Gold Coast Taekwondo Cup tabata: Mater Eric Barry, Master Augy Tromp y Master Moices Dumfries. Hopi ta kere cu e trabou di referee ta facil, pero e no ta. E otro atletanan cu a wordo scogi como best fighter ta: Roderick Tromp best male cadet fighter, Nathal Fradl best male junior fighter, Leonard Philips best male senior fighter y Esther Coffy best senior female fighter. Brazil Taekwondo Stichting ta felicita tur e best fighternan.

Brazil Taekwondo Stichting lo anuncia otro siman kendenan ta e atletanan cu a wordo scogi pa e Test Event di Best of the Best cu ta dia 5 di Oktober 2019.

