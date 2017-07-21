Bastante ilegal deteni durante inval na un cas diabierna mainta

Diabierna mainta, a tene un inval na Uruguastraat number 4, a base di un informacion cu a yega na e onderzoeksteam di UGC (Crimen Organiza).
Arrestatie team a wordo usa pa drenta. Ta trata di un cas cu ta full geschot y p’afo tin 4 appartamento. Den e luga aki Arrestatie Team (AT) a bin haya diferente hende homber y muhe. Nada di mucha.
En total a bin haya 49 hende, cualnan a wordo aresta. Di e 49 personana aki, 47 ta ilegal. Tur ta di nacionalidad Venezolano. No a haya nada di arma of articulonan horta.
Riba un di nan polis a bin haya un tiki marihuana.
E luga ta sushi, y no ta adecuado pa acomoda tanto hende asina creando un situacion di bida inhumano pa esnan envolvi.
Tur e hende nan aki a wordo transporta pa Corte di Husticia y despues di a ser atendi a wordo pasa pa Warda Nos Costa pa verdere afhandeling.
Na e accion a wordu usa personal di diferente departamento, e.o. UGC (Crimen Organiza), TBP (Atraco), WI (Woninginbraak), Flexi Team, K9 y CEA. Presente tambe tabata t’ey presente Fiscal (Officier van Justitie) y Hues Comisario (RC) pa haci inval.
Y sigur awor pais ARUBA (nos) mester paga pa e hendenan aki regresa nan pais. Mester laga esun responsabel paga pa nan bay back y dune un bon boet.