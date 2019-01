Watch Video: Baby Boy Removed From Refuse Bag: Everest Hieghts – KZNSeen in this video are Paramedics & Reaction Officers from Reaction Unit South Africa removing a new born baby boy from a refuse bag. The child was saved minutes before a Durban Solid Waste bin truck picked up the waste from Olivine Road in Everest Hieghts. Reaction Officers tracked down the mother & arrested her.