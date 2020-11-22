Awo buelo directo entre Newark y Aruba ta posibel cu JetBlue

Aruba Airport Authority N.V. (AAA) den presencia di Aruba su Minister di Turismo Dangui Oduber, CEO di ATA Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes, CEO di AHATA Tisa LaSorte, jetBlue General Manager AUA/CUR Karen King y otro partner y stakeholder a yama bonbini na jetBlue su buelo inaugural for di Newark (EWR) pa Aruba (AUA).

E aña aki JetBlue ta lansando 24 ruta nobo cu e meta pa di forma inmediato genera entrada y capta trafico riba un serie di ruta nobo y nonstop – varios di nan nunca a wordo bula door di e aerolinea, y Aruba ta contento di por ta un di e destinacionnan scohi pa e aerolinea partner di 14 aña. Aruba a wordo identifica como un di e mercadonan cu jetBlue ta anticipa cu lo crese den demanda serca e pasaheronan cu kier bai cu vakantie.

Apesar di ta den un scenario global diferente, e ekipo di Aeropuerto di Aruba a maneha pa celebra y yama bonbini na e buelo inaugural aki cu un cantidad limita di invitado, mientras a percura pa sigui tur protocol pa garantisa e salud y seguridad pa tur persona invita.

“Nos ta hopi contento cu jetBlue, nos aerolinea partner di 14 aña y actual di dos carrier mas grandi pa Aruba a dicidi di expande su presencia cu buelonan directo pa Aruba for di New York – Newark riba diasabra y diadomingo abordo di jetBlue su Airbus A321 neo. Ofreciendo tambe buelo for di Fort Lauderdale, JFK New York y Boston, esaki ta jetBlue su di 4 gateway pa Aruba como un di e destinacionnan esencial for di unda nan ta brinda nan servicio hopi exitoso “Mint” cu a wordo lansa na 2015 riba buelonan selecta.

E buelo inaugural aki ta prueba cu compromiso, confiansa y bon trabou den ekipo entre jetBlue, Aruba Airport Authority N.V. y tur otro partner esencial y stakeholder ta factornan importante den e exito do un aerolinea y e destinacion. Nos ta hopi sigur cu e servicio for di Newark lo ta un otro servicio exitoso mas riba e network di ruta di jetBlue,” asina CEO di AAA CEO Joost Meijs a bisa.

E buelo inaugural aki ta parti di e strategia di jetBlue pa accelera su recuperacion y genera entrada den e situacion di biahe actual y pa Aruba, esaki no por a bin na un mihor momento como destinacion turistico. E ta sirbi tambe pa un confirmacion y testimonio di un aerolinea su abilidad pa move capacidad rond; obstante e retonan financiero y operacional cu nan ta enfrentando actualmente.

AUA Airport welcomed new service to Aruba:

Direct flights between Newark and Aruba

are now possible with JetBlue

ORANJESTAD – Aruba Airport Authority N.V. (AAA) in the presence of Aruba’s Minister of Tourism Dangui Oduber, ATA CEO Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes, AHATA CEO Tisa LaSorte, jetBlue General Manager AUA/CUR Karen King and other partners and stakeholders welcomed jetBlue’s inaugural flight out of Newark (EWR) to AUA Airport.

JetBlue is launching 24 new routes this year aimed at immediately generating cash and capturing traffic on a variety of new, nonstop routes – many never flown before by the airline, and Aruba is happy to be one of the chosen destinations by the airline partner of 14 years. Aruba has been uniquely identified as one of the markets in which JetBlue anticipates increasing demand for leisure travel.

Despite being in a different global scenario, the AUA Airport team managed to celebrate and welcome this inaugural flight with a very limited number of guests, while following all the protocols to ensure the health and safety for everyone.

“We’re ecstatic that jetBlue, our airline partner of 14 years and currently the second largest carrier for Aruba, has decided to expand its presence with nonstop service to Aruba from New York – Newark on Saturdays and Sundays on JetBlue’s Airbus A321neo aircraft. Also offering flights from Fort Lauderdale, New York-JFK and Boston, this is jetBlue’s 4th gateway to Aruba as one of the key destinations from which their highly successful Mint service that was launched in 2015 is also provided on select flights.

This inaugural flight is proof that commitment, trust and great teamwork between jetBlue, Aruba Airport Authority N.V. and all other essential partners and stakeholders are key factors in the success of an airline and a destination. We’re confident that the Newark service will surely be a successful addition to jetBlue’s routes network,” said AAA CEO Joost Meijs.

This inaugural flight is part of strategic moves JetBlue has made to accelerate its recovery and generate cash in the current travel environment, and this couldn’t have come in a better time for Aruba as a tourism destination. It also serves as a confirmation and further testament of an airline’s ability to move capacity around; despite the costly and operational challenges they are currently facing.

