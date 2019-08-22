Atencion Food lovers! Ling & Sons Food Show 2019 ta na caminda

Ling & Sons, e supermercado mas grandi di Aruba tin un evento unico na caminda cual ta e LING & SONS FOOD SHOW 2019 cu ta tuma lugar Diahuebs 26 di September 2019 na Marriott Grand Ballroom entre 10’or di mainta te cu 6’or di atardi.

Ling & Sons tin mas di 50 anja brindando Aruba e miho calidad, servicio y innovacion. Ling & Sons ta orguyoso di por presenta e ultimo tendencianan den e industria gastronomico.

Un evento culinario na unda Ling & Sons IGA Supercenter ta invita tur foodlovers! bo ta den food business? hotels, restaurants, retailers, event planners, catering, chefs y otro negoshinan. Of bo simplemente ta un aficionado di cuminda y productonan gourmet? Esaki ta e evento perfecto pa bo! Conoce e productonan mas nobo riba mercado y disponibel na Ling & Sons. Marcanan exclusivo for di diferente parti di mundo cu prijsnan sumamente atractivo.

Ademas di un experencia unico Ling & Sons lo ta regalando 6x tickets pa Miami pa un viahe culinario. Conoce mas di unda Ling & Sons ta trece su productonan. Laga Ling & Sons hibabo un viahe culinario! Pa participa ta facil:

1. Shop na Ling & Sons y participa cu cada compras di 50 florin of mas

2. Bishita e Food show dia 26 di September y asina ricibi ticket pa participa

3. Bishita e Food show como negoshi dia 26 di September y ricibi ticket pa participa

Na final di e Foodshow Ling & Sons lo scohe e ganadornan pa un viahe culinario pa Miami!

Durante e food show aki, Ling & Sons su division di benta por major (wholesale) Ling & Sons Distributions lo presenta un variedad grandi di fruta y berdura, linea exclusivonan di entre otro, seafood, variedad grandi di tapas & keshi international di carni, bakery y hopi otro marcanan renombra. Durante e evento aki Romar Trading tambe ta forma parti cu nan distinguido marcanan di binja & cerbes.

E evento aki ta uno cu Ling& Sons IGA Supercenter ta organisa pa di dos anja y sigur tin algo unico prepara pa un y tur. Ling & Sons, conoci pa tin e miho calidad y variedad di producto na Aruba ta spera un y tur dia 26 di September. Foodlovers! Bo ta cla pa e Ling & Sons Food show 2019? Pa mas informacion por tuma contacto cu dpto. di marketing na 5212370 of email [email protected] Por bishita tambe www.lingandsons.com of follow Ling & Sons riba facebook/instragram.

Food lovers! Are you ready? For the Ling & Sons Food Show 2019

Ling & Sons IGA Supercenter, the best supermarket in Aruba is organizing its 2nd annual food show in Aruba: Ling & Sons Food Show 2019 takes place on Thursday September 26th at the Marriott resort from 10am to 6pm. For over 50 years Ling & Sons has been providing Aruba the best in quality, service and innovation and are proud to show the latest trends in food business to cater to our customers’ needs for new and unique products. Ling & Sons distribution. The wholesale division of Ling & Sons is ready to present you with a unique culinary experience where everyone who is in the food business- hotels, retailers, restaurants, event planners, catering, chefs and other businesses are welcome to visit the food show as well as all food lovers in Aruba. Do you love food as much as we do? Then this is definitely the event for you! Get to know more about the latest products to hit the market and that are sold exclusively at Ling & Sons and at a great price. Even better! Visit the show and you might just be 1 of 6 lucky winners Ling & Sons is taking to Miami for a unique culinary experience!

Want to join Ling & Sons to Miami? To participate is super easy!

1. Shop at Ling & Sons and participate with every 50 florin or more purchase

2. Visit the food show on September 26th as

3. Visit the food show on September 26 as a whole sale business

Ling & Sons will announce the lucky winners at the end of the show!

Let Ling & Sons entice your senses and take you on a world food tour during the Food show 2019. Food lovers! Are you ready? Ling & Sons will be presenting a great variety of fruits and vegetables, seafood, tapas, meats, cheeses, bakery, frozen and exclusive lines and specialty products the store carries in Aruba.

Aside from the exclusive Ling & Sons products, the show also consists of the prestigious wines and beer brands from Romar Trading. This is definitely a unique event that Ling & Sons is organizing for the 2nd time. The event is open to the public. So do not miss the chance to find out more about the exclusive products. Ling & Sons has a great show prepared for you!

Ling & Sons, best known for its quality and variety of products in Aruba expects to see you on September 26th. For more information please contact the marketing department at 5212370 or via email [email protected] Visit our website www.lingandsons.com or follow us on facebook/instagram.

