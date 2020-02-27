Aruba Water Park na Hooiberg a keda demostra di ta e parke pa e famia

For di dia cu otro gerencia a tuma Aruba Water Park over esaki a keda demostra cu e ta diferente pa tanto grandi y chikito. E biaha aki cu un cushina habri for di mainta te cu atardi. Mainta bo tin e parti di breakfast, merdia e cuminda cayente y despues di 2 or diferente snacks. Muchanan por coy soft na nan gusto. Y e bar bon surti pa tanto e mayor di edad cu alcohol y bebida sin alcohol pa e muchanan. Tanto e pool y e slidenan ta keda controla pa LifeGuardsnan.

Diferente y unico pa un bon prijs. Full dia 75 florin pa mayor di edad y menor di edad 50 florin. Baby te cu 3 aña ta drenta pornada cu su mayor.

