Durante e ultimo dos dia, Aruba Timeshare properties, miembronan di ATSA, Aruba Timeshare Association, cu hopi amor a brinda informacion y educacion na studiantenan di EPB den cuadro cu e industria hotelero riba nos isla.
E studiantenan, kende a yega cu bus di scol, a wordo yama bon bini na e resorts pa un miembro di gerencia, nan a haya un tour di tur departamento, como tambe un bista general di loke ta actividadnan diario rekeri den servicio pa nos bishitantenan y yuda Aruba su industria hotelero keda exitoso.
“Nos ta haya e bishita aki crucial,” Presidente di ATSA y hotelero Luigi Heredia ta expresa, “como studiantenan ta topando nan potencial hefe di trabao pa prome biaha, nos ta purba motiva nan pa join e industria y haya un pasion pa loke nan ta haci.”
E studiantenan y nan mentors ta bini for di Oranjestad y San Nicolas, ambos scol di EPB pariba y pabao, 253 y 98 respectivamente, y nan ta raporta di disfruta e bishita y encuentro na final di e mainta.
Esaki ta un bishita anual di EPB na ATSA resorts, cual ta un oportunidad pa brinda un orientacion interactivo, un dia hopi educativo pa e studiantenan di loke ta educacion profesional basico riba e isla.
Resorts cu a participa: La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino, Amsterdam Manor, La Quinta, CostaLinda Beach Resort, Divi Resorts, including Divi Village and Divi Phoenix, Casa del Mar Beach Resort, Playa Linda Beach Resort, Eagle Aruba Resort & Casino, Caribbean Palm Village Resort, Marriott Surf & Marriott Ocean Club y Paradise Beach Villas.
Akinan por mira imagen di tur e diversion cu a wordo experiencia e dia aki!