E altamente anticipa Aruba Open Beach Tennis Championships ta cla pa tuma luga for di November 12 pa 19, 2023, na Bushiri Beach. E evento prestigioso aki tin un posicion destaca den mundo di beach tennis desde su inicio na 2012, atrayendo hungadonan for di un impresionante cantidad di 40 pais.

Aunke e torneo aki ta un exito anual, e organisadonan di e evento deportivo grandi no ta sinta riba nan laurelnan. Hungadonan y spectadonan e aña aki por spera mehoracion den asientonan individual cu ta iguala cu eventonan deportivo nacional rond mundo. Un app nobo pa beach tennis lo ser lansa pa hungadonan y pa spectadonan unda nan por tene contacto cu diferente actividadnan via nan telefon. Esaki ta inclui orario, wega proximo na cancha central, opcionnan di food court y hopi mas. Tin otro avance technologico manera un pantaya LED nobo cu ta para dilanti di LG Smith Boulevard y otro mehoracionnan.

Aruba Open ta mustra e caracter inclusivo di e deporte, acogiendo hungadonan di tur nivel, for di entusiasma amateur te na profesionalnan experimenta. E torneo ta dura pa mas cu ocho dia y a ser reinstala riba e calendario di ITF como un evento ITF BT400, duna hungadonan profesional e oportunidad pa gana puntonan di clasificacion valioso. Anualmente, mas cu 1,200 hungado, consistiendo di 700 participante internacional y 500 hungado local, generalmente registra pa competi for di tur parti di mundo.

Aruba Open 2023 ta un evento cu no por wordo perdi y un icono na Aruba, poniendo e standard pa torneonan internacional di beach tennis. Tambe ta establece un precedente pa otro evento deportivo grandi posibel cu e isla por organisa.

E sitio di festival na Bushiri Beach lo ofrece entretenimento bivo tur dia, happy hours, food court, tiendanan, wega profesional di beach tennis emocionante y hopi mas. Entrada liber pa tur. Tur hende den comunidad di Aruba ta invita.

Aruba Open 2023 ta impulsa pa Aruba Tourism Authority, Beach Tennis Aruba, Amstel Bright, CMB (Caribbean Mercantile Bank), Setar, Sexy Brand, Aruba Airport Authority, Royal Aruba Aloe, Elite Productions, Integrated Security Services, y Shark.

Aki ta sigui e programa:

Sunday, November 12:

– 16:00 – Official kick-off of Aruba Open Beach Tennis Championships 2023.

– 17:00 – Pro Doubles Invitational Super Tie Break Cup.

– 21:00 – Buleria live on stage!

Monday, November 13:

– 09:00 – Pro singles tournament group play and 1st round main draw (24 teams), if necessary. – 09:00 – Amateur singles tournament group play (advanced, intermediate, beginners, masters & U16). – 21:00 – Alain Rockney live on stage!

Tuesday, November 14:

– 09:00 – Pro mixed doubles tournament group play.

– 09:00 – Amateur mixed doubles group play (advanced, intermediate & beginners). – 15:00 – Pro singles tournament main draw round of 16 & quarterfinals.

– 17:00 – Amateur singles tournament elimination rounds (advanced, intermediate, beginners, masters & U16).

– 18:00 – Pro singles tournament semifinals and finals.

– 21:00 – Honeypot live on stage!

Wednesday, November 15:

– 09:00 – Team cup tournament group play for Pro, Advanced, Intermediate, and Beginners. – 12:00 – Pro mixed doubles main draw (24 teams max).

– 15:00 – Amateur mixed doubles tournament elimination rounds (advanced, intermediate & beginners). – 15:00 – Juniors doubles tournament for U16 & U18.

– 16:00 – SEXY BRAND Masters (50+) men’s and women’s doubles tournament group play, followed by elimination rounds

– 18:00 – Pro mixed doubles tournament semifinals and finals!

– 21:00 – DJ Armando live on stage!

Thursday, November 16:

– 09:00 – ITF BT400 men’s and women’s doubles qualifying tournament.

– 09:00 – Team cup tournament elimination rounds for advanced, intermediate & beginners. – 15:00 – Juniors doubles tournament for U10, U12, and U14.

– 15:00 – Team cup tournament elimination rounds for pro teams.

– 15:00 – Nations Cup

– 21:00 – Ataniro live on stage!

Friday, November 17:

– 09:00 – ITF BT400 men’s and women’s doubles main draw, round of 32

– 09:00 – Amateur men’s and women’s doubles tournament group play (advanced, intermediate & beginners)

– 09:00 – Men’s and women’s doubles qualifying consolation tournament

– 21:00 – Tsunami live on stage!

Saturday, November 18:

– 09:00 – ITF BT400 men’s and women’s doubles main draw round of 16, and quarterfinals. – 09:00 – ITF BT400 men’s and women’s doubles consolation tournament R16 and quarterfinals. – 09:00 – Men’s and women’s doubles qualifying consolation tournament.

– 09:00 – Amateur men’s and women’s doubles tournament group play (advanced, intermediate & beginners).

– 21:00 – DJ Yeimy live on stage!

Sunday, November 19:

– 10:00 – ITF BT400 men’s and women’s doubles consolation tournament.

– 10:00 – Men’s and women’s doubles qualifying consolation tournament.

– 10:00 – Amateur men’s and women’s doubles tournament elimination rounds (advanced, intermediate & beginners).

– 11:00 – ITF BT400 men’s and women’s doubles main draw semifinals.

– 19:00 – ITF BT400 men’s and women’s doubles finals.

– 21:00 – Aruba Open 2023 afterparty with DJ Nutzbeatz!