Den luna di december, Aruba One Happy Island Lions Club a organisa su fiesta anual pa nos muchanan. Un total di 55 mucha di diferente bario di Aruba a wordo invita pa e evento aki cu e aña aki a tuma lugar na Centro di Bario Dakota. Tabata tin hopi wega pa e muchanan, facepainting y cuminda y bebida pa tur. Na final tur mucha a ricibi un regalo for di bou kerstboom. Aruba One Happy Island Lions Club kier a gradici e siguiente personanan of sponsor cu a haci e evento aki posibel: Sr. Carl Michael Bikker di Centro di bario Dakota, Sr. Humberto Castro di UTLT, Rous Welding, Yolo Crafts Aruba, Varadero Aruba, Sra Valery Eman, Sr. Oldric Fernandes di de Olde Molen, Sr. Freddy Bomba di Smart Glass and construction.

Un danki na Aruba henter cu durante henter 2023 a coopera grandemente cu tur nos evento y proyectonan.