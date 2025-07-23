Durante un entrevista cu Sharine Croes Dubero di Aruba Lening a duna di conoce cu ta dunando subsidio ne studiantenan pa loke ta buki, rekenmashin, computer, laptop y transporrte di bus. Loke ta nobo ta e parti di computer y laptop. Esaki ta conta cu e entrada di e mayor di ambos si e ta bou di 42.000 florin nan por binn na remarke y ta haya subsidio. Pa loke ta e buki y e grafishe rekenmachine ta haya un subsidio maximo di 550 florin pa yiu, y computer y laptop ta 750 florin pa yiu, si e laptop etc sali mas halto e ora e mayor ta paga e diferencia.
Ta urgi tur e studiantenan cu ta haci uso di bus y boekengeld pa busca e formulario y tin camindanan pa cana, y e informacion ta rib’e website bou subsidio y ta haya subsidio pa mayor con y kico te rekesitonan cu mester pa yega ne remarke pa haya e subsidio.
Sra Sharine Croes a bisa e grupo aki ta birando chikito menos compara añanan tras di lomba. Loke si ta parti di bus unda mayornan porta no tin e placa pe muchanan por tuma un bus pa bay scol y esaki ta facilitanan, ta trata di Arubus. Esaki ta cubri full e aña escolar. Nan ta haya tanto suma cu ta net pa bay scol y bin bek cas.