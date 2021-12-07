Aurora, Royal y Pray Funeral Home ta anuncia fayecimento di: Suzette Mercedes Hutchinson

The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.

He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.

He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.

With great sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved

Suzette Mercedes Hutchinson

*08-10-1971 †03-12-2021

Funeral will be held on Friday December 10th 2021 from 2pm until 4pm at Pray Funeral Home in San Nicolaas.

Her wake will be held on Thursday December 9th from 7pm to 9 pm at the Pray Funeral Home in San Nicolaas

Comments

comments