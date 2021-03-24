Anuncio di morto: Marie Veronica Bernarda Chance

Aurora Funeral Home ta anuncia fayecimento di: Marie Veronica Bernarda Chance

With heavy hearts, bittersweet tears and beautiful memories, we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved mom, oma Nica, mother-in-law, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and our Dancing Queen:

Marie Veronica Bernarda Chance

Also known as “Nica”

Sunrise 25-10-1929 Saba – Sunset 22-3-2021 Aruba

On behalf of her:

Daughters: Marjorie Smits-de Cuba & husband Wim Smits

Jacqueline de Cuba

Sharon Fränkel-de Cuba & husband Diego Fränkel

Like a daughter: Olivine Pietersz-Rollock

Grandchildren: Jasmine Smits

Naomi van Gelder-Smits & Dennis van Gelder

Laura DeCarlo-Oomen & Uriah DeCarlo

Kenneth Oomen & Elke Harmelink

Lorenzo Fränkel & Angelique Kamsteeg

Dean Fränkel & Anh Thu Pham

Kyle Fränkel & Natasha Osses-König

Great-Grandchildren: Chermayne Luciana

Dylan, Quinten & Aidan van Gelder

Rylan & Max DeCarlo

Brother: Leo Chance & Fam

Sisters: Rose Koenraad-Chance & Don Koenraad & Fam

Dorothy Marten & Fam

Sisters-in-law: Nicomeda Rollock & Fam, Valentine (Dove) Chance & Fam

All nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, Godchildren, friends, close acquaintances & all other relatives

Caretakers: Glenda, Vanessa, Tracey, Dr. Lanting, personnel & security of Huize Maristella, and the people who were always there for her: Flor, Joyce, Irvine

We apologize if we forgot to mention anyone’s name in our time of bereavement, it was not intentional.

The opportunity to offer your condolences will be on Friday March 26, 2021 from 9am – 11am at Aurora Funeral Home in Cumana. We please ask that you wear bright and happy colors, which is what our mom would have loved. The cremation services will be held privately.

