Anuncio di morto: Marie Veronica Bernarda Chance

Aurora Funeral Home ta anuncia fayecimento di: Marie Veronica Bernarda Chance
With heavy hearts, bittersweet tears and beautiful memories, we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved mom, oma Nica, mother-in-law, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and our Dancing Queen:
Marie Veronica Bernarda Chance
Also known as “Nica”
Sunrise 25-10-1929 Saba – Sunset 22-3-2021 Aruba
On behalf of her:
Daughters: Marjorie Smits-de Cuba & husband Wim Smits
Jacqueline de Cuba
Sharon Fränkel-de Cuba & husband Diego Fränkel
Like a daughter: Olivine Pietersz-Rollock
Grandchildren: Jasmine Smits
Naomi van Gelder-Smits & Dennis van Gelder
Laura DeCarlo-Oomen & Uriah DeCarlo
Kenneth Oomen & Elke Harmelink
Lorenzo Fränkel & Angelique Kamsteeg
Dean Fränkel & Anh Thu Pham
Kyle Fränkel & Natasha Osses-König
Great-Grandchildren: Chermayne Luciana
Dylan, Quinten & Aidan van Gelder
Rylan & Max DeCarlo
Brother: Leo Chance & Fam
Sisters: Rose Koenraad-Chance & Don Koenraad & Fam
Dorothy Marten & Fam
Sisters-in-law: Nicomeda Rollock & Fam, Valentine (Dove) Chance & Fam
All nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, Godchildren, friends, close acquaintances & all other relatives
Caretakers: Glenda, Vanessa, Tracey, Dr. Lanting, personnel & security of Huize Maristella, and the people who were always there for her: Flor, Joyce, Irvine
We apologize if we forgot to mention anyone’s name in our time of bereavement, it was not intentional.
The opportunity to offer your condolences will be on Friday March 26, 2021 from 9am – 11am at Aurora Funeral Home in Cumana. We please ask that you wear bright and happy colors, which is what our mom would have loved. The cremation services will be held privately.