Who’s to say where the wind will take you?

Who’s to say what it is will break you?

I don’t know which way the wind will blow

Who’s to know when the time’s come around?

Don’t want to see you cry

I know that this is not goodbye

(Kite; U2)

“Señor ta mi wardador, mi’n tin falta di nada. Den cunucu di yerba berde e ta ponemi sosega. E ta hibami na awa trankil, pa mi bolbe haña forsa”. Salmo: 23

With much sadness we announce the passing of our

dear father, brother and nephew.

Kevin (Kip) Timothy Hassell

Sunrise: March 15th 1968

Sunset: May 4th 2023

Beloved son of:

✝James (Jimmy) Stanford Hassell

✝Leonora (Nory) Lejuez

Left to mourn his loss are:

Children:

Diahanna Hassell

Daisyree Hassell

Bono-vox Hassell

Grandchildren:

Roxanne, Xenia, Alina

Julian, Logan, Terrance

Aleena, Alexander

Sister:

Ginette (Gina) Hassell

Families, aunts, uncles, nieces, cousins and friends too numerous to mention:

Hassell, Lejuez, Kremer, Huntington, Passier, Schuilenburg, Wouters, Illidge, Arends, Arrindel, Jansen, Rasmijn, Wever.

All his friends whom he also considered family.

Sorry if we missed anyone in the mourning of our loved one.

The farewell ceremony will take place at Pray Funeral Home in San Nicolas on May 9th from 9:00 to 11:00 am.