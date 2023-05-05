Who’s to say where the wind will take you?
Who’s to say what it is will break you?
I don’t know which way the wind will blow
Who’s to know when the time’s come around?
Don’t want to see you cry
I know that this is not goodbye
(Kite; U2)
“Señor ta mi wardador, mi’n tin falta di nada. Den cunucu di yerba berde e ta ponemi sosega. E ta hibami na awa trankil, pa mi bolbe haña forsa”. Salmo: 23
With much sadness we announce the passing of our
dear father, brother and nephew.
Kevin (Kip) Timothy Hassell
Sunrise: March 15th 1968
Sunset: May 4th 2023
Beloved son of:
✝James (Jimmy) Stanford Hassell
✝Leonora (Nory) Lejuez
Left to mourn his loss are:
Children:
Diahanna Hassell
Daisyree Hassell
Bono-vox Hassell
Grandchildren:
Roxanne, Xenia, Alina
Julian, Logan, Terrance
Aleena, Alexander
Sister:
Ginette (Gina) Hassell
Families, aunts, uncles, nieces, cousins and friends too numerous to mention:
Hassell, Lejuez, Kremer, Huntington, Passier, Schuilenburg, Wouters, Illidge, Arends, Arrindel, Jansen, Rasmijn, Wever.
All his friends whom he also considered family.
Sorry if we missed anyone in the mourning of our loved one.
The farewell ceremony will take place at Pray Funeral Home in San Nicolas on May 9th from 9:00 to 11:00 am.