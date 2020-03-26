Annemieke Stals, Communications Manager nobo di BCA

Recientemente Banco Central di Aruba (BCA) a apunta sra. Annemieke Stals como su Communications Manager. Annemieke ta responsabel pa tanto e comunicacion interno como esun externo, y lo ta e ‘liaison’ entre BCA y publico di Aruba, incluyendo prensa.

Segun sra. Stals ta bisa: “Mi ta masha contento di por a join BCA y mi tin hopi gana di comparti mi conocemento riba e tereno di ‘integrated communication’ den BCA. Mi a keda impresiona pa tur loke BCA a logra caba, entre otro I-pago y e placa nobo, y mi ta ansioso pa ami mes tambe contribui den mas exito nobo.”

Annemieke a nace y cria na Hulanda y a gradua na Radboud University den Communications. Algun di su trabounan recien ta encera Manager External Communications na Enexis Groep (cu ta un compania operacional di distribuicion di energia) na unda el a yuda organisa y forma e mensahe di e proveedor non- profit aki pa un cantidad varia di audiencia, y tambe Annemieke tabata Communications Manager na Mediq, un compania di farmacia/farmaceutico.

“Annemieke tin un pasion pa comunidad, y e ta cla pa yuda nos conta e storia di BCA tanto na Aruba como internacionalmente. Nos ta masha contento pa yam’e bon bini den nos team”, asina sra. Jane Semeleer, president di BCA a comunica/bisa.

About the Centrale Bank van Aruba

The main purpose of the Centrale Bank van Aruba (CBA) is to contribute to the financial stability and economic well-being of the Aruban community. The CBA accomplishes this mission by implementing an effective monetary policy aimed towards maintaining the value of the florin, by promoting the soundness and integrity of the financial system, and by providing an efficient and reliable payments system.

Besides these core tasks, the CBA is also the sole issuer of florin banknotes and florin coins, and acts as banker to the Government of Aruba. In addition, it regulates the flow of international payments, manages the available foreign exchange reserves of Aruba, and supervises the spending thereof.

For more information on the Centrale Bank van Aruba, please visit the website www.cbaruba.org