Vanessa Paulina ta participa na Festival di Buki pa Mucha cu hopi entusiasmo. Vanessa ta skirbi buki mucha, e ta ilustra buki mucha, pinta cuadra y mural, e ta diseña paña y e ta haci hopi cos mas. Como un talento local e ta duna su aporte na e festival y ta bishita diferente scol pa duna presentacion y duna demostracion con pa pinta. E bishita di scol ta stimula mucha pa lesa, lesa hunto, scucha storia, papia tocante e buki y conecta cu autor y ilustrador.
Vanessa ta participa tambe den exposicion ‘Biba Natura-Lesa’ cu ta habri henter luna di november na biblioteca na Playa. Grandi y chikito ta bon bini!
Artista visual Vanessa Paulina a ilustra e buki di Festival di Buki pa Mucha titula, ‘Amigonan tur caminda’ na 2019. Pero tambe diferente otro buki. E aña aki Vanessa a ilustra e buki cu biblioteca ta publica, titula ‘30 aña di cantica pa mucha 1993-2022’.