Alberto Klaber, Cornel Djaoen y Rafael Wever a reuni tocante Best of the Best 2019

Diamars atardi Alberto Klaber di Brazil Taekwondo Stichting hunto cu Cornel Djaoen a reuni cu Rafael Wever di Eagle Aruba Resort & Casino tocante Best of the Best 2019 y a papia tocante Best of the Best 2020 tambe. Pa varios aña caba Tropicana Hotel cu awo ta yama Eagle Aruba Resort & Casino ta acomoda varios atleta for di exterior cu sa bin pa Best of the Best. Mirando cu na 2020 ta bay ta e di 25 biaha cu ta organisando Best of the Best a cuminsa prepara trempan, pasobra cu na 2019 cos no a bay manera Brazil Taekwondo Stichting tabata kier y kier cuminsa for di Januari cu e promocion pa Best of the Best 2020. Tin dos referee Olimpico cu a confirma caba cu nan ta bay tey pa Best of the Best 2020. Surinam y Corsow tambe a confirma nan participacion pa Best of the Best 2020 caba.

