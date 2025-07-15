Centrale Bank van Aruba (CBA) ta informa publico cu Cahera lo tin orario ahusta riba diaranson, 16 di juli, 2025.

Riba e fecha aki, e Cahera lo ta habri di 8:30 a.m.-11:45 a.m. y di 1:15 p.m.-2:30 p.m., en bes di e orario di operacional usual.

Orario normal di operacion lo sigui dia 17 di juli 2025.

Pa informacion adicional por tuma contacto cu e Departamento di Operacion & Logistica di caha di CBA na number di telefon 525-2139.

Aruba, 15 di yüli 2025

Centrale Bank van Aruba

Adjustment of Cashier opening hours on July 16, 2025

The Centrale Bank van Aruba (CBA) informs the public that the Cashier will have adjusted opening hours on Wednesday, 16 July, 2025.

On this date, the Cashier will be open from 8:30 a.m.-11:45 a.m. and from 1:15 p.m.-2:30 p.m., instead of the usual operating hours.

Normal operating hours will resume on July 17, 2025.

For additional information please contact the Cash Operations & Logistics Department of the CBA at telephone number 525-2139.

Aruba, July 15, 2025

Centrale Bank van Aruba