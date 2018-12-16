Accidente fatal na Westpunt

Diadomingo pa 3:27 central di polis a keda informa di un accidente basta fuerte riba e caminda di Westpunt unda auto a bay pega den mondi. Polis a notifica pa unidad di ambulans y brandweer presenta na e sitio debi cu e persona ta pega den e vehiculo.
Prome Reportahe:
Accidente cu morto
Posted by MasNoticia.com on Sunday, December 16, 2018
A tuma nota cu e persona no ta reacionando unda paramediconan di ambulans a yega basta lihe y a constata cu mucho no por haci y a notifica pa dokter presenta na e sitio. Ta trata di un hende homber bou di 30 aña di edad. Vocero di Polis a informa esaki durante un entrevista. Specialista di trafico hunto cu departamento a acudi na e sitio pa haci nan investigacion.
Pa 4:15 dr Texier ta constata morto di e turista masculino Eden SHIMONIY naci na Israel dia 21 juni 1992.
Di Dos Reportahe:
Posted by MasNoticia.com on Sunday, December 16, 2018