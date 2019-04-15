8 atleta ta sali Best Fighter den e di 11 Ultimate Taekwondo Cup

Diasabra ultimo a tuma luga e di 11 Ultimate Taekwondo Cup na Centro di Bario Brazil cu participacion di 5 scol di Taekwondo di Aruba cu ta: Noord Taekwondo Center, Expect The Unexpected Taekwondo Foundation, San Nicolas Taekwondo Foundation, Stichting Impact Taekwondo Martial Arts & Sport Foundation y Brazil Taekwondo Stichting. Durante e evento Master Eric Barry fundado di San Nicolas Taekwondo Foundation tabata solitario den e parti di arbitrahe y mester a scoge su miho bringadonan di e evento. Master Eric Barry a scoge e siguiente atletanan: Den e categoria di Infantil a sali best male fighter: Ingomar Jacobs y best female fighter a sali Anabella Fernandez. Ambos atleta ta train na Stichting Impact Taekwondo Martial Arts & Sport Foundation. Den e categoria di Cadet a sali best male fighter: Pedro Cruz di Noord Taekwondo Center y Rushineldy Lejuez di Expect The Unexpected Taekwondo Foundation a sali best female fighter. Den e categoria di Junior a sali best male fighter: Regering Ching di Stichting Impact Taekwondo Martial Arts & Sport Foundation y best female fighter Sabrina Tromp di Expect The Unexpected Taekwondo Foundation. Den e categoria di Senior a sali best male fighter: Leonard Philips di Brazil Taekwondo Stichting y Elise Bossong di Expect The Unexpected Taekwondo Foundation a sali best female fighter. Brazil Taekwondo Stichting ta felis cu tur e miho bringadonan cu nan premio di best fighter. Brazil Taekwondo Stichting ta anuncia cu e proximo campeonato ta dia 4 di Mei cu ta e di 10 Gold Coast Taekwondo Cup y e segundo clasificasion pa Best of the Best 2019.

Comments

comments