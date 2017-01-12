The Voice of Jesus ta bende cuminda of rifa pa recauda fondo pa mantene Koyari

Grupo di The Voice of Jesus, ta bende cuminda of bende rifa pa haya fondo. Esey ta e unico dos cosnan cu e comision ta haci pa haya fondo pa tene Koyari. Segun Valery, cu no ta facil pa bende cuminda, paso e ta rekeri esfuerso y balentia. Ta duele hopi, y e ta sinti cu kisas el a bin na mundo pa sufri.
Segun Sra. Valery, e ta bin cu un curason sincero y honesto, pa presenta e duele cu e tin. Nunca e no por a kere cu su mesun grupo di Catolico lo por atak’e. E lo a verwacht esey di otro religion of otro instancia.
Su trabao ta encera, bishita enfermonan, yuda esunnan den necesidad, yuda nos grandinan, e hubentud. Y asina e por sigui menciona mas di su trabao. E ta bishita personanan cu ta posei, unda e ta keda traha den kapel pa 2 of 3 ora. E ta dedica tur su tempo na dje y e ta haci esaki pornada. Esaki ta prome biaha cu e ta tende e storia aki.
Tur hende cu ta bin Koyari, ta paso cu Sra. Peres ta habri su curason pa nan, door cu su curason ta grandi, su amor ta infinito. El a puntra Birgen Maria, dicon net e? Kies un otro, busca un otro. Birgen Maria a contest’e, ” yiu di mas chikito y stima, pa medio di mi bishita na bo persona, bo lo sufri, bo lo wanta hopi cos den bida”. Valery a contest’e, pa medio di e bishita tan grandi…
Prome biaha cu el a haya e bishita el a bis’e “muhe bunita, ken bo ta, dicon bo ta bin cerca mi, ken bo ta?”. E Birgen a contesta: “No worry, mi lo bisabo mi nomber y pakico mi t’ey”.
E otro punto ta, e bida di mundo. Ya e sa, tur loke bay pasa cu e mundo. Tempestad lo bin, horcan, lama lo subi tera. Pesey Valery a bin na mundo pa lucha pa e berdad. Y bienaventurado, esunnan cu ta sinti firmesa y puresa di nan alma. Y p’esey e ta ofrece e parti aki, contento cu prensa a bin na The Voice of Jesus, Koyari. Pa comunidad por sa, cu e mundo aki no ta bon. Mester di hopi oracion. E unico parti ta, resa, stima, uni, y pordona y arepenti. Cuminsa un bida bunita, na paz. Pa e dia di mañan cu Dios manda busca nos, nos por bay na paz.
The Voice of Jesus ta bende cuminda of rifa pa recauda fondo pa mantene Koyari
