TOB Carnival Group ta sali grupo di aña pa Carnaval 64

Dialuna merdia SMAC a anuncia e ganadonan pa loke ta Carnaval 64. Siguientemente e premacionnan, pa cada categoria:

Roadpiece Campeon:

* OPC- Carnaval is my Rainbow World- Jairo Grand

Mini Rainbow Luhoso:

* Royal Carnival Group – Rumba Mambo – Rafael Bautista

Body Piece Luhoso

* 1. Pink 4 Life – Heart of the Black Diamond -Gregory Richardson

* 2. Pink 4 Life – Mistery of Diamond- Kernrick Martijn

Body Piece Campeon

* 1. TOB – Protector of the Riches of the Phoenix – Kimberly Chin

* 2. TOB – Under the spell of the Phoenix- Gareth Cilie

Shoulder Piece Luhoso

* Champagne Carnival Group – Golden Guardian- Andres Diaz

Shoulder Piece Campeon

* TOB – Protection of the Wings of Phoenix- Margaret Chin

King of Bands

* Pink 4 Life – Heart of the Black Diamond- Gregory Richardson

Queen of Bands

* TOB – Protector of the Riches of the Phoenix- Kimberly Chin

Seccion Luhoso

* 1. Dushi Carnival Group – Reflection of the Pearls- Aldrick Croes

* 2. Empire Carnival Group – Exotic Creatures -Black Swan – Cindy Martinus

Seccion Campeon

* 1. TOB – Circle of life of the Phoenix- Carlos Tromp & Kimberly Chin

* 2. TOB – Guardians of the Phoenix- Diana Helder

Best Road Show

* Royal Carnival Group – Energy Dancers

Dancing Queen

* Empire Carnival Group – Sulevi Maduro

Dancing King

* Pink 4 Life – Kenrick Martijn

Carosa Comercial

* TOB – Reina di Aruba Su Carnaval 64/Superfood

Roadpiece Comercial

Infinity C.G.- Do it Center

Seccion Cultural

* OPC – Dream Catcher Indians

Seccion Creativo

* OPC – Dream Catcher Indians

Premio Incentivo

* Unity Carnival Group – Aruba Doet

Premio Innovativo

* Pink 4 Life – White Diamond headpiece

Grupo di Ambiente

* Empire Carnival Group

Massa Campeon

* TOB – The Phoenix

Grupo di Aña

* TOB – Rise of the Phoenix

SMAC kier a gradici tur grupo di Carnaval, lidernan di gruponan y participantenan. Masha pabien na tur participante y ganadonan cu boso premionan bon mereci. Aworaki ta di bay traha pa sigui engrandece nos Carnaval 65.

Comments

comments