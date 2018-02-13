TOB Carnival Group ta sali grupo di aña pa Carnaval 64

Dialuna merdia SMAC a anuncia e ganadonan pa loke ta Carnaval 64. Siguientemente e premacionnan, pa cada categoria:
Roadpiece Campeon:
* OPC- Carnaval is my Rainbow World- Jairo Grand
Mini Rainbow Luhoso:
* Royal Carnival Group – Rumba Mambo – Rafael Bautista
Body Piece Luhoso
* 1. Pink 4 Life – Heart of the Black Diamond -Gregory Richardson
* 2. Pink 4 Life – Mistery of Diamond- Kernrick Martijn
Body Piece Campeon
* 1. TOB – Protector of the Riches of the Phoenix – Kimberly Chin
* 2. TOB – Under the spell of the Phoenix- Gareth Cilie
Shoulder Piece Luhoso
* Champagne Carnival Group – Golden Guardian- Andres Diaz
Shoulder Piece Campeon
* TOB – Protection of the Wings of Phoenix- Margaret Chin
King of Bands
* Pink 4 Life – Heart of the Black Diamond- Gregory Richardson
Queen of Bands
* TOB – Protector of the Riches of the Phoenix- Kimberly Chin
Seccion Luhoso
* 1. Dushi Carnival Group – Reflection of the Pearls- Aldrick Croes
* 2. Empire Carnival Group – Exotic Creatures -Black Swan – Cindy Martinus
Seccion Campeon
* 1. TOB – Circle of life of the Phoenix- Carlos Tromp & Kimberly Chin
* 2. TOB – Guardians of the Phoenix- Diana Helder
Best Road Show
* Royal Carnival Group – Energy Dancers
Dancing Queen
* Empire Carnival Group – Sulevi Maduro
Dancing King
* Pink 4 Life – Kenrick Martijn
Carosa Comercial
* TOB – Reina di Aruba Su Carnaval 64/Superfood
Roadpiece Comercial
Infinity C.G.- Do it Center
Seccion Cultural
* OPC – Dream Catcher Indians
Seccion Creativo
* OPC – Dream Catcher Indians
Premio Incentivo
* Unity Carnival Group – Aruba Doet
Premio Innovativo
* Pink 4 Life – White Diamond headpiece
Grupo di Ambiente
* Empire Carnival Group
Massa Campeon
* TOB – The Phoenix
Grupo di Aña
* TOB – Rise of the Phoenix
SMAC kier a gradici tur grupo di Carnaval, lidernan di gruponan y participantenan. Masha pabien na tur participante y ganadonan cu boso premionan bon mereci. Aworaki ta di bay traha pa sigui engrandece nos Carnaval 65.