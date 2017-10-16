Stichting Tiger Taekwondo Academy lo participa cu 14 atleta den Best of the Best.

Brazil Taekwondo Stichting a scoge 14 atleta di Stichting Tiger Taekwondo Academy pa participa na Best of the Best na base di nan participacion na e 3 campeonatonan organisa pa Brazil Taekwondo Stichting.

Best of the Best ta e campeonato di aña cu a cuminsa na aña 1995 y for di e tempo ey caba tabata scoge e miho atletanan cu participa na 2 di e 3 campeonatonan organisa pa Brazil Taekwondo Stichting pa bin na remarca pa participa na Best of the Best.

Semper ta e miho bringadonan ta haya nan pas pa Best of the Best. Den e caso aki srta. Guadaluoe Amadora a sali best fighter na Gold Coast Taekwondo Cup y automaticamente e ta den Best of the Best. Asina por a scoge 13 otro atleta pa bringa na Best of the Best cualnan ta; Sue-Jean Kelly, Daniel Bolonotto, Angelo Rodriguez, Zyon Thielman, Charrick Winterdaal, Arien de Mei, Nasip Bislip, Eugenne Petrocchi, Kaylon Bislip, Ahley Gomez, Xavienne Espinosa, Gabriel Capillano y Eiber Torrez.

Brazil Taekwondo Stichting ta desea e team di Stichting Tiger Taekwondo Academy hopi exito cu nan team pa Best of the Best 2017.