Polis lo tuma accion contra cualkier cu haci daño na medio ambiente banda di lama

Esunnan cu hasi daño na medio ambiente banda di lama por spera cu polis ta tuma accion. Sr. Jerall Maduro, di KPA, ta splica mas over di esaki.

Ta bon pa trece dilanti cu di parti di KPA cu no ta di awo nan tin mira riba e medio ambiente di Aruba completo. Ta for di aña 2000 caba, tur agente policial ora di caba nan opleiding, nan mester pasa ariba un proyecto grandi di medio ambiente di Aruba.

Esaki ta referi cu cada agente policial, na final di cada opleiding, nan mester bin cu un proyecto cu ta conscientisa of cu por trece un mehoracion ariba e medio ambiente di Aruba completo.

Tocante esaki Sr. Maduro a splica cu dos aña pasa nan a cuminsa pone nan mira mas tanto ariba e parti di beach, e parti di e lama, e duinennan. Por menciona e proyecto di klas di 2011 a bin cu proyecto di schildpad, pa asina conscientisa e pueblo di Aruba pa e importancia di turtuganan na Aruba. Aña pasa, klas 2012 a bin cu “Evenementen op Strand”, cu tin di haber cu tur sorto di actividad ariba beach.

A bin cu cierto cambionan, cierto voorwaarden, cierto reglanan, pa asina mehora pa si nan yega na permiso toch pa un evento riba beach, pa e dañonan ta minimo pa e medio ambiente. Ta pa e motibo ey, KPA ta tene cuenta cu e medio ambiente di Aruba. KPA tin reglanan pa mantene e parti ey di Aruba. Pa e motibo ey, KPA ta hopi orguyoso di forma parti di un proyecto cu ta bay cuminsa, pa conscientisa e pueblo di Aruba pa preserva nos beachnan. Esey ta loke cu ATA y AHATA ta promove. Y mester conserva nan. Cada hende na Aruba por haci un diferencia. Despues tambe e turistanan cu tambe ta bishita nos isla.

Sr. Maduro a splica cu si un persona cu tin un preocupacion, cu haci algo contra di medio ambiente, por yama polis y nan ta bin atende cu esaki. KPA ta uni su mes na e campaña pa preserva e medio ambiente, y despues di e campaña, cualkier hende cu comete un infraccion contra di e medio ambiente, por spera cualkier sancion di parti autoridadnan. Asina Sr. Jerall Maduro a finalisa bisando.