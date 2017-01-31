Polis a haya su retiro despues di a tene webcamsex cu mucha muhe di 17 aña

DEN HAAG – Un polis a wordo retira awe, pasobra durante su oranan di trabao, tabata haci actonan sexual via webcam cu un mucha muhe di 17 aña. E tabata tin su uniform bisti, ta loke e periodista Peter R. de Vries a descubri.
Polis y husticia ta haci tur cos pa evita mal uzo sexual via internet y infiltra den esaki. Cu hustamente un agente ta haci su mes culpabel, ta haci esaki remarcabel.
Den uniform
E agente tabata tin contacto cu e mucha muhe via Skype. E tabata tin su uniform bisti. Peter R. de Vries a haya e imagennan den su man. El a haci un investigacion pa varios luna riba e caso y a confronta e agente aki riba su comportacion.
E agente en cuestion a wordo retira awe. Peter R. de Vries y hefe di polis Gery Veldhuis a haci un relato completo durante e programa RTL Late Night.
Fuente: RTL Nieuws