Plastic Beach Party Foundation ta traha arte di plastic recicla

Plastic Beach Party Foundation a cuminsa na 2016 y e ta proyecto cu ta cay bou di un Fundacion. Sra. Vidmara Geerman, di Plastic Beach Party Foundation ta amplia mas ariba esaki.
Plastic Beach Party ta un proyecto cu ta cay bou di un fundacion cu a cuminsa un curso di diseño humano. Nan a pidi funding pa un artista di Scotland bin duna un curso di 6 siman. Nan a haci’ e open pa tur hende por a sigui e curso pa asina nan brainstorm over di ki productonan nan lo bay traha despues cu glas recicla. Asina nan a recicla.
Durante e paradanan di Carnaval, nan tabata recolecta boternan di plastic. Nan a haci un crowdfunding tanto na Aruba como online. Nan tabata tin mester di 5 mil dollar, pa traha 5 mashin pa shred e plastic y smelt e, trah’e di nobo. Nan a sera e cen pa e mashin y aña pasa nan a traha ariba e mashinnan. Hopi hende a trece parts di afo, etc. Aña pasa Carnaval nan a haci esaki tambe pero mas chikito, ya cu tur cos tabata haci’e na man. Un total di 70 kavel a haci un donacion y a subscribi pa e servicio. E kavelnan a haya un saco unda tur e desperdicio di e mashin por a bay den e saco.
E proceso di labor ta hopi intensivo, pa laba e plastic cu nan haya, separa nan den diferente tipo y despues nan ta bay den diferente mashin. E mashin ta garna e plastic na chikito, y ta wardanan dne un baki di mesun tipo. Un tipo di plastic por bay hunto, no tur hunto. Un di nan ta shred y e otro nan ta meltnan na diferente manera. Un ta saca hilo, e otro ta saca na otro forma, ta saca hilo, traha na forma di bolo. Tur e mashinnan ta pa dun’e un forma nobo.
Sra. Geerman a sigui bisa, cu nan a haci curso di diseño, prome. Ta pa wak prome kico tur ta loke por traha, dus productonan util pa Aruba. Por traha yabero, cu logo di hotel, cu ta bisa Made In Aruba, un seashell cu logo di Aruba ariba dje di plastic recicla.
Aworaki nan ta traha producto a base di ordo. Dus nan no ta traha nada y purba di bende hende algo. Nan ta ofrece nan producto a base di prototyping. Ta duna cursonan diferente, loke clientenan pidi.
For di comienso a pidi fondonan di Europa mas tanto y cu esaki nan a pidi e instructor di afo, pa organisa actividad pa bin, y tambe pa paga hende pa procesa e placa ya cu esaki ta hopi trabao.
Carnaval tabata un prueba, ora cu nan a piki boternan di awa, di refresco, tapa, straw, forki, etc. E boternan di plastic, tin biaha tin 5 plastic pega na otro, y mester haci esakinan limpi y separa nan. Esaki ta hopi trabao.
E fundacion tabata tin contacto cu serlimar, y e fundacion ta open pa sera conoci cu nan y wak con pa colabora cu otro. Nan ta open pa tur hende, si kier duna un pedido of djis bin wak con e proceso ta hinca den otro. Aworak nan tin dos hotel caba cu a haci un pedido.
Turistanan ta keha na e hotelnan encuanto e motibo pakico ta kima sushi, y kisas esey por ta un comienso pa asina cuminsa bay mas den reciclahe, segun Sra. Vidmara Geerman.