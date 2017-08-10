Muhe di bida na Playa a raporta cu homber tabata masturba den auto

Diaranson pasa di 11:30 anochi e muhenan di bida di Playa den Koningstraat y Avenida Alo Tromp a raporta na Polis cu tin un hyundai accent vcar cu un homber aden tabata pasa y masturba nan dilanti. E homber na mas cu un ocasion a pasa nan dilanti y tabata baha su carson y masturba pa e damanan wak. Polis a bay tira un control den e area pero no a topa cu e dicho auto. Pero riba caminda di La Sallestraat polis ta topa cu e hyundai accent vcar y a para esaki. A topa cu un homber cu tabata na stuur y polis a tuma su datos y papia cune e motibo cu a pare debi cu tabata tin keho di loke e tabata haci dilanti e muhenan di bida na Playa.
Ta permitibel pa ley pa tin muhe di bida ta “traha” na playa? No ta na San Nicolas so e ofoshi aki ta permiti?